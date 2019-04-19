Comments
DARLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Crews rescued one person out of the Susquehanna River in Harford County Friday afternoon.
According to the Susquehanna Hose Company, the water rescue crews were in the area of Deer Creek.
TThey rescued a person trapped in the river about 100 feet from shore.
Crews are taking the person to EMS waiting nearby.
