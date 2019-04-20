  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has rejected the appeal of an alleged MS-13 gang member sentenced to 11 years in prison after the stabbing of a former gang member.

In a ruling Wednesday, the Court of Appeals said a trial judge erred in 2013 in refusing to allow the defense attorney for Wilfredo Rosales to use the stabbing victim’s prior federal convictions for violent crimes involving racketeering in an effort to attack his credibility as a witness.

But the court said the error was harmless and refused to grant Rosales a new trial.

The stabbing victim, Hector Hernandez-Melendez, said he believed he was attacked in retaliation for testifying as a government witness against three other MS-13 members in a federal murder trial several years earlier.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s