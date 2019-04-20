Comments
ATLANTA (AP) — Four suspected tornadoes were reported in Virginia on Friday night.
The National Weather Service said damage has been reported after twisters touched down in Reston, Fredericks Hall, Barham and Forksville.
Authorities said a tree fell through the roof of a condemned house in Reston and tree damage was reported at an intersection in Fredericks Hall.
Several trees were reported down in Barham, while a house and various small structures were damaged in Forksville.
The strong storm system was barreling through the south on Friday and killed an 8-year-old girl in Florida and threatened to bring tornadoes to large parts of the Carolinas and southern Virginia.
