  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia Weather


ATLANTA (AP) — Four suspected tornadoes were reported in Virginia on Friday night.

The National Weather Service said damage has been reported after twisters touched down in Reston, Fredericks Hall, Barham and Forksville.

Authorities said a tree fell through the roof of a condemned house in Reston and tree damage was reported at an intersection in Fredericks Hall.

Several trees were reported down in Barham, while a house and various small structures were damaged in Forksville.

The strong storm system was barreling through the south on Friday and killed an 8-year-old girl in Florida and threatened to bring tornadoes to large parts of the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s