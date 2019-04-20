FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County officials are warning residents about an increase in phone scams and spoofed phone numbers.
Officials say that recently individuals have been receiving phone calls from spoofed numbers coming from local County numbers, such as the Sheriff’s Office main number (301-600-1046) and the Frederick County Health Department main number (301-600-1029).
Officials say that a scammer using the Sheriff’s Office number may pose as a law enforcement officer and tell you that you need to report to the Sheriff’s Office for a warrant.
Reports say they then often tell you that if you want to avoid that, you can pay them a certain amount through purchasing gift cards and giving them the codes or possibly asking for bank or credit card information.
Calls being spoofed from the Frederick County Health Department’s main number often tell people
that they have lost benefits, Medicaid, or are being asked to pay something, according to officials.
Officials say that if you feel the call is suspicious, but are unsure because of the use of a legitimate County phone number, hang up and re-dial the number and attempt to confirm any information that
was given to you.
