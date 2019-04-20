  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon.

Officials were called to Jackson Chapel in the 5600 block of Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick around 2:45 p.m. after receiving calls of a reported shooting.

There was a funeral service taking place at the time of the incident.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and found two victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but believed to be non-life threatening.

It was reported that the suspect had fled the area prior to emergency personnel arriving.

Detectives are currently on scene and attempting to determine suspect information.

Although the suspect has not yet been located, the Sheriff’s Office does not believe this to be a random
shooting.

It is believed that the shooting occurred after an altercation between individuals at the service.

Frederick County officials say that this is not an active shooter event.

Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

