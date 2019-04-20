Filed Under:Baltimore News, Easter, Easter Bunny, Local TV, Maryland Zoo, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a special Saturday morning for a few lucky kids at the Maryland Zoo.

The Easter Bunny jumped around for an early Easter celebration breakfast.

Kids got a chance to take pictures with the bunny and had the opportunity to pet some real bunnies.

There were also arts and crafts stations for the kids to make Easter cards and drawings for their families.

