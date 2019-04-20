Filed Under:Baltimore News, Easter, Local TV, Peep Show, Peeps, Talkers


WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — It’s Easter weekend, and that can only mean one thing: Peeps!

Hundreds of marshmallow Peeps are on display at the annual Peep Show in Westminster.

The show features more than 150 sculptures, dioramas, graphic arts, oversized characters and mosaics created and inspired by Peeps.

The creations are from the minds of local artists, families, businesses and community groups.

The Peep Show also features a short video showing the process of making Peeps.

The show runs through April 23, at the Carroll Arts Center.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Carroll County Arts Council.

