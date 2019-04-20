



The Port of Baltimore is continuing to break records.

In 2018, terminals at the Port of Baltimore broke a 44-year-old record for handling international cargo.

“It was a great year for us in 2018,” Richard Scher, of the Port of Baltimore, said. “The public and private terminals combined set a record with 43 million tons of cargo.”

The Port of Baltimore has set records for total cargo handled every year since 2014.

A 9.6 million ton record was set in 2014 and topped in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, 10.9 million tons of cargo came through Baltimore waters.

Cargo that came in and out of the Port of Baltimore last year totaled $58 billion.

That growth set up more jobs and more work at The Port of Baltimore.

“There are more than 15,000 direct jobs that are generated by The Port of Baltimore,” Scher said. “Those direct jobs are included in nearly 140,000 jobs across the state of Maryland that are related in some way to activities from The Port of Baltimore.”

Baltimore is now the 11th busies U.S. Port.

