Comments
WESTMINSTER – Maryland State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Westminster that left one woman dead.
WESTMINSTER – Maryland State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Westminster that left one woman dead.
Crews were called to Hanover Pike just south of Cape Horn Road around 1:21 a.m. Saturday for a reported crash.
Investigators revealed a 2007 Pontiac Torrent was traveling southbound on Hanover Pike, when it traveled off the side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The victim identified as 23-year-old Taylor Smith of Salisbury, MD, was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the crash.
The roadway remains closed while BGE crews repair the damaged utilities.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook