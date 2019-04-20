  • WJZ 13On Air

WESTMINSTER – Maryland State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Westminster that left one woman dead.

Crews were called to Hanover Pike just south of Cape Horn Road around 1:21 a.m. Saturday for a reported crash.

Investigators revealed a 2007 Pontiac Torrent was traveling southbound on Hanover Pike, when it traveled off the side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The victim identified as 23-year-old Taylor Smith of Salisbury, MD, was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the crash.

The roadway remains closed while BGE crews repair the damaged utilities.

 

