  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMotown 60: A Grammy Celebration
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
By Kelsey Kushner
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Dundalk, Eastpoint Mall, Fights, Local TV, Maryland


DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say that multiple teens have been arrested following fights at Eastpoint Mall.

Police said they were handling a disturbance after the Dundalk carnival at the mall closed.

Baltimore Police are also assisting. Eastern Avenue has been blocked off, dozens of officers are reportedly on scene.

This is the second incident to occur outside Eastpoint Mall in the last several weeks.

9 Juveniles Arrested, Several In Multiple Fights, Destruction Of Property At Eastpoint Mall Incident

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Kelsey Kushner

Comments
  1. Patrick Cavey (@PatrickCavey) says:
    April 21, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    One problem guys…i tweeted both you and Baltimore County about this 2 hours ago. You have bus lines constantly going down through Eastern Avenue. WHy wasn’t Dundalk and the community informed of this sooner than 8:30? Why did it take this long to mention? And as someone who lives just about a mile and a half away from there….can someone please share the brilliance in allowing a carnival to be ran on Eater Sunday? What idiot is making these decisions at that mall?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s