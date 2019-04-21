Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say that multiple teens have been arrested following fights at Eastpoint Mall.
Police said they were handling a disturbance after the Dundalk carnival at the mall closed.
Baltimore Police are also assisting. Eastern Avenue has been blocked off, dozens of officers are reportedly on scene.
This is the second incident to occur outside Eastpoint Mall in the last several weeks.
9 Juveniles Arrested, Several In Multiple Fights, Destruction Of Property At Eastpoint Mall Incident
This story is developing.
One problem guys…i tweeted both you and Baltimore County about this 2 hours ago. You have bus lines constantly going down through Eastern Avenue. WHy wasn’t Dundalk and the community informed of this sooner than 8:30? Why did it take this long to mention? And as someone who lives just about a mile and a half away from there….can someone please share the brilliance in allowing a carnival to be ran on Eater Sunday? What idiot is making these decisions at that mall?