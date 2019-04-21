  • WJZ 13On Air

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of a stabbing Sunday night in Halethorpe.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Freeway in Halethorpe for a man who was suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

This story is developing.

