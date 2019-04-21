  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Face the Nation, Maryland News, President Impeachment, President Trump, Rep. Elijah Cummings


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, appeared on Face the Nation on Sunday.

Cummings said the Mueller report has left a roadmap and it is up to Congress to take the investigation further with regard to obstruction.

He also said he can quote “forsee” impeachment proceedings “possibly coming” against President Trump.

Read the whole interview transcript here. 

Comments (2)
  1. Jeremy Campbell says:
    April 21, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    whole lot of stupid in DC these days

    Reply
  2. Jake Bailey says:
    April 21, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    For a crime that never happened??? uh sure, and the supreme court would throw it out in 2 seconds

    Reply

