Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, appeared on Face the Nation on Sunday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, appeared on Face the Nation on Sunday.
Cummings said the Mueller report has left a roadmap and it is up to Congress to take the investigation further with regard to obstruction.
He also said he can quote “forsee” impeachment proceedings “possibly coming” against President Trump.
Read the whole interview transcript here.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
whole lot of stupid in DC these days
For a crime that never happened??? uh sure, and the supreme court would throw it out in 2 seconds