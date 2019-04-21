Comments
FREDERICK CO. – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man they believe is connected to a shooting that took place at Jackson Chapel Saturday afternoon.
The shooting took place during a funeral service at the church ultimately leaving two victims wounded.
Officials said a fight broke out and the suspect shot the two victims before fleeing the scene.
If anyone has any information on this suspect’s identity or possible location, please contact Detective Skelley at 301-600-4017. Tips can also be left anonymously at 301-600-4131.
