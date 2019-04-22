



A 31-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Monday, following five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to his guilty plea, on December 5, 2017, Steven Cole was selling narcotics in the 2400 block of Winchester Street in Baltimore, less than a block from an elementary school and across the street from a baseball field adjacent to the school.

Cole carried a revolver-style handgun to facilitate his drug trafficking, his plea said.

Officers saw Cole engaging in what they believe to be a drug transaction. When Cole saw the officers, he fled into the stairwell of a nearby apartment complex.

Officers chased him and found Cole’s glasses, then later found Cole on the third floor of the building, a few feet away from the black jacket he had been wearing.

Cole was arrested and the jacket was secured. Within the jacket was a black fanny pack that contained a .32-caliber revolver, loaded with five rounds of ammunition. Law enforcement searched Cole and also found oxycodone pills, as well as $443 in cash, proceeds of his drug sales.

After a search warrant was obtained for Cole’s social media accounts, police found photos of Cole wearing the jacket found in the apartment complex, pictures of Cole handing large amounts of cash, a picture of Oxycontin pills, pictures of handguns and other “gang-related” posts.

Cole was prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition due to several felony convictions, including two previous convictions for possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook