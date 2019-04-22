ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Annapolis Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving two cars Monday morning.
Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at around 8 a.m. on West Street near 2004 West Street. Police said the driver of the Chevrolet Cavalier was leaving the driveway of the Dunkin’ Donuts and turning east on to West Street.
The Ford F150 was driving west on to West Street. The Ford F150 struck the Chevrolet Cavalier on the driver’s side. The Ford F150 driver, 23-year-old Brett Edwards, of Glen Burnie, was minorly injured and taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center.
The Chevrolet driver, Kimberly Kiriou, 59, of Baltimore, died after being taken to Anne Arundel County Medical Center.
Police said if anyone has any information about this accident please contact Officer Dekowsky at 410-268-9000 or dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov.
