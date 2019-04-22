  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bent tree apartment complex, fairfax county fire and rescue, Fatal Fire, Fire

CENTERVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say one person was found dead in a Centerville apartment building that was damaged in an overnight fire.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Capt. Tracey Reed tells news outlets the fire started early Monday morning at the Bent Tree Apartment complex and was cleared around 5 a.m.

She says firefighters arrived on scene and attempted to put out the blaze while simultaneously searching for trapped residents. She says that’s when one person was rescued and another was found dead.

At least 13 apartments are now uninhabitable. Reed says initial findings do not indicate the fire was suspicious. An investigation into the cause of the fire and death are ongoing.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s