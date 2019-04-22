GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A candlelight vigil is planned to remember Tyrique Hudson Monday, a week after the 22-year-old engineer was gunned down in his apartment complex.
According to the flier, the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County will host the vigil at Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie — where police said Hudson was found shot in a stairwell.
They arrested his 52-year-old neighbor after a nine-hour standoff.
The vigil will be at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Virginia Lane.
Hudson’s family is calling for a Maryland judge serving in Anne Arundel County to be removed from her post after she denied Hudson a peace order against his neighbor in February.
A Maryland Judge Is Under Fire After She Denied Tyrique Hudson A Peace Order; He Was Later Killed
On the morning on April 15, police said James Allen Verombeck allegedly shot and killed Hudson.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook