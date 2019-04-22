  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, candlelight vigil, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Talkers, Tyrique Hudson


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A candlelight vigil is planned to remember Tyrique Hudson Monday, a week after the 22-year-old engineer was gunned down in his apartment complex.

According to the flier, the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County will host the vigil at Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie — where police said Hudson was found shot in a stairwell.

They arrested his 52-year-old neighbor after a nine-hour standoff.

The vigil will be at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Virginia Lane.

Hudson’s family is calling for a Maryland judge serving in Anne Arundel County to be removed from her post after she denied Hudson a peace order against his neighbor in February.

A Maryland Judge Is Under Fire After She Denied Tyrique Hudson A Peace Order; He Was Later Killed

On the morning on April 15, police said James Allen Verombeck allegedly shot and killed Hudson.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s