BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trial for Dawnta Harris, a teenager accused of killing Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio, was set to begin Monday.
Timeline: Dawnta Harris’ Criminal History Leading Up To Killing Of Ofc. Amy Caprio
Harris faces 19 charges in connection with Caprio’s death. The charges include first-degree murder, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Darrell Ward, Derrick Matthews, and Eugene Genius, were also charged with burglary and first-degree murder.
Police said the teens were burglarizing a home in May 2018 when Caprio responded to the neighborhood. Court documents stated that Harris told detectives that he “drove at the officer,” while trying to get away.
Lawyers: Dawnta Harris ‘Panicked,’ ‘Did Not Intend’ To Kill Amy Caprio
However, Harris’ lawyers said he didn’t intend to kill Officer Caprio. They claimed he panicked when Caprio drew her gun and had ducked down to avoid being shot.
“We want to know why Officer Caprio found it necessary to draw her weapon on a 16-year-old,” lawyer J. Wyndel Gordon said. “We want to know why she fired a shot into the front windshield.”
