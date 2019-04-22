



A Washington DC area 5th grader was among the Americans killed in the Sri Lanka church and hotel bombings on Easter Sunday.

Sidwell Friends, a prominent private school in NW DC, sent a letter home to parents saying 5th-grade boy Kieran Shafritz de Zoysa had died in the blasts. The student was on leave from the school and staying in Sri Lanka.

He was slated to return to Sidwell Friends for middle school next year.

“Kieran was passionate about learning, he adored his friends, and he was incredibly excited about returning to Sidwell Friends this coming school year. We are beyond sorry not to get the opportunity to welcome Kieran to the Middle School,” the school wrote in the letter, according to The Washington Post.

At least 290 people died and 500 were injured in nine bomb blasts. Sri Lankan officials say the main attacks were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a local militant Muslim group. At least four Americans were among those killed.

A Denver, Colorado man who was excited to be in Sri Lanka for his job with an international education company was among those killed in the Easter blasts.

Dieter Kowalski, Man Who Worked For Denver Company, Killed In Sri Lanka Bombings

Dieter Kowalski’s family in Madison, Wisconsin, was notified of his death Sunday. His mother, Inge (IN’-gah) Kowalski, told The Associated Press on Monday that she’s working with the embassy to bring her son’s body back to the United States. She says the family’s in shock.

Kowalski lived in Denver and was a senior leader of the operational technical services team for the company Pearson. CEO John Fallon said in a message on LinkedIn that Kowalski had just arrived at his hotel when he was killed in an explosion.

President Donald Trump has called the prime minister of Sri Lanka to express condolences for Easter attacks that killed nearly 300 people.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says Trump called Ranil Wickremesinghe Monday morning.

Trump pledged United States support to Sri Lanka in bringing the perpetrators to justice, and the leaders re-affirmed their commitment to the fight against global terrorism.

Sidwell Friends is where Sasha and Malia Obama attended school, as well as Chelsea Clinton.

Read the latest on the attacks on CBS News.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)