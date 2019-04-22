Filed Under:Asian American, Baltimore News, Education, federal probe, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland Schools, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Public Schools


ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is investigating allegations of discrimination against Asian American students in Maryland’s largest school system.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that parents in the Montgomery County Public Schools have complained that race was unlawfully factored into admissions for two sought-after middle school magnet programs.

They say the number of Asian American students invited into the programs has plummeted after a new screening and selection process was put into place. Federal officials told parents that 10 complaints have been incorporated into one case.

School officials deny the allegations of discrimination.

They say they have worked to improve access and opportunity for all students.

School system spokesman Derek Turner said the decline in Asian American students is due to a larger and more diverse pool of applicants.

