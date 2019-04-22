



Multiple arrests were made outside the carnival at the Eastpoint Mall after fights broke out Sunday night.

Baltimore County Police said at least 20 people were arrested after the carnival shut down.

Carnival staff members made the decision to close down the carnival at around 6 p.m. Sunday night because it was too crowded.

“We do believe some people in the crowd were instigators that kind of instigated a larger crowd to do this large disturbance that we ended up having. We did have some fights that were breaking out in the parking lot,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, Baltimore County Police spokesman.

Police said at that time, about 1,000 people began to disperse into neighborhoods and the surrounding area, and multiple fights began.

Police said they received several 911 calls about a large disturbance, and they responded with a helicopter and K-9 units, using pepper spray to get people out, and over 50 officers responded to the scene.

“We were aware of the carnival we did have contact with the carnival officials and Eastpoint officials so we did have a plan in place and we believe we executed this plan as best as possible that was able to bring this situation and deescalate it pretty quickly,” Vinson said.

This incident comes less than a month after 9 teens were arrested for fighting inside the Eastpoint Mall during a high school March Madness party.

9 Juveniles Arrested, Several In Multiple Fights, Destruction Of Property At Eastpoint Mall Incident

Police said they are working with mall owners to stop the violence.

The mall doesn’t currently have a curfew in place, but other malls do- including White Marsh who announced a mandatory curfew in early March.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said they need to find a solution.

“I know its the second incident in just a few weeks there at a site so we will be engaging in a longer term solution, I’m confident we’ll find like Towson and White Marsh it may even be the same problem,” Olszewski said.

Olszewski tweeted a statement in response that read in part, “While many young people in our communities are doing the right thing, anyone who gathers to fight or cause a disturbance will be held accountable,”

Statement on the events at Eastpoint Mall: pic.twitter.com/oBZCnHjmoF — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) April 22, 2019

“We’ll continue to be aware, we don’t want to shut down any kind of events but we want to be able to work with them and be prepared and be able to address this ahead of time,” Vinson said.

The ages of the individuals arrested are not confirmed, but at this time there are no injuries reported.

This story is developing.

