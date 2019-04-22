Filed Under:Baltimore News, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, measles, measles outbreak in Maryland, United States


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. is inching closer to an unwelcome record- there are now more than 600 measles cases reported.

Four of those cases are in Maryland.

The exposure risk has been limited to three locations in the Pikesville area- two markets and a location on Old Court Road, officials said.

The first two cases were within a family, however, a third case was not from someone within the same home.

