Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. is inching closer to an unwelcome record- there are now more than 600 measles cases reported.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. is inching closer to an unwelcome record- there are now more than 600 measles cases reported.
Four of those cases are in Maryland.
The exposure risk has been limited to three locations in the Pikesville area- two markets and a location on Old Court Road, officials said.
The first two cases were within a family, however, a third case was not from someone within the same home.
Read more with CBS News.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook