BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An incident was caught on camera Monday night near Inner Harbor.
WJZ obtained video where a large group was seen walking along E. Pratt Street, when some get into a fight in the middle of the street, as seen on the video.
Police did confirm a large group of juveniles were gathered near a Shake Shack location in the Inner Harbor area, but said they had no reports of any injuries or arrests.
