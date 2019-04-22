Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, BPD, Inner Harbor, Maryland, Shake Shack


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An incident was caught on camera Monday night near Inner Harbor.

WJZ obtained video where a large group was seen walking along E. Pratt Street, when some get into a fight in the middle of the street, as seen on the video.

Police did confirm a large group of juveniles were gathered near a Shake Shack location in the Inner Harbor area, but said they had no reports of any injuries or arrests.

