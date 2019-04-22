Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed earlier Monday night after being shot in the chest and the head, Baltimore police said.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Cliftview Avenue, in the rear alley, for a report of a shooting at around 7:45 p.m.
Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
This story is developing.
