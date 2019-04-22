Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Child Pornography Arrest, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Monrovia


FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old Monrovia man pled guilty Monday to four counts of possession of child pornography.

Joshua David Scalera received a total sentence of 20 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections, with all but 18 months suspended.

That sentence began Monday, officials said.

Prior to the offense, the defendant had no criminal record. He was put on three years of supervised probation, and ordered to continue counseling and required by statute to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

The investigation on Scalera began in 2016 when Maryland State Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

