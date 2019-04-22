Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re in need of a summer job, Ocean City’s Beach Patrol is looking for lifeguards for summer 2019.
Besides spending your summer on the beach all day, you can help keep OCMD residents and tourists safe while they have fun in the sun.
No previous training, experience or certification is required.
You will be paid as your train for the job in the beach patrol’s academy.
Here’s where you can get more information about how to apply.
There are more seasonal jobs in Ocean City if lifeguarding isn’t for you.
Find a full list of jobs here.
