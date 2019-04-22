  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire, Baltimore, Edgewater, Local TV, Pedestrian Struck, Talkers


EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a call about a pedestrian struck off Solomon Island Road in Edgewater on Saturday night.

According to fire officials, when they arrived they found a 32-year-old man in the roadway near Colony Crossing after he was struck by a sedan.

The driver of the sedan remained on scene.

Maryland State Police medevac transported the man to Shock Trauma with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.

