Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a call about a pedestrian struck off Solomon Island Road in Edgewater on Saturday night.
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a call about a pedestrian struck off Solomon Island Road in Edgewater on Saturday night.
According to fire officials, when they arrived they found a 32-year-old man in the roadway near Colony Crossing after he was struck by a sedan.
The driver of the sedan remained on scene.
Maryland State Police medevac transported the man to Shock Trauma with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook