  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dawnta Harris, Hit and Run, Murder, Officer Amy Caprio, Police Officer Killed


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trial for Dawnta Harris, a teenager accused of killing Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio, was set to begin Monday.

Timeline: Dawnta Harris’ Criminal History Leading Up To Killing Of Ofc. Amy Caprio

Harris faces 19 charges in connection with Caprio’s death. The charges include first-degree murder, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Darrell Ward, Derrick Matthews, and Eugene Genius, were also charged with burglary and first-degree murder.

Police said the teens were burglarizing a home in May 2018 when Caprio responded to the neighborhood. Court documents stated that Harris told detectives that he “drove at the officer,” while trying to get away.

Lawyers: Dawnta Harris ‘Panicked,’ ‘Did Not Intend’ To Kill Amy Caprio

However, Harris’ lawyers said he didn’t intend to kill Officer Caprio. They claimed he panicked when Caprio drew her gun and had ducked down to avoid being shot.

“We want to know why Officer Caprio found it necessary to draw her weapon on a 16-year-old,” lawyer J. Wyndel Gordon said. “We want to know why she fired a shot into the front windshield.”

Comments (3)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:27 am

    LAWYER IDIOT!! It’s because she feared for her life! Your HOODRAT client was a fleeing felon and was doing ANYTHING at all cost to escape INCLUDING run down an officer in the performance of her sworn duties! That does sum it up for you! BTW he was in violation of his house arrest! You make me sick!! We have a dead officer because your HOODRAT client would rather steal then work an honest day! Lock him up for LIFE!!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:31 am

    He NEVER should see the light of day again!! All he had to do was STOP AND COMPLY!! He made the choice to FLEE at all cost and MURDERED Officer Caprio!

    Reply
  3. Jeff Haynes says:
    April 22, 2019 at 8:46 am

    So, it’s the officer’s own fault she was murdered, not the thug’s.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s