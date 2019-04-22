Filed Under:Arlington County, Local TV, Potomac River, Robbery, Virginia news


ARLINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — In Northern Virginia, an armed robbery suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing his car into the Potomac River.

It happened in Arlington County Sunday afternoon. Police said the suspect robbed a store on Columbia Pike and took off.

Authorities sped after the man until he lost control and crashed into the water a short time after.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s