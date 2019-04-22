Comments
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — In Northern Virginia, an armed robbery suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing his car into the Potomac River.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — In Northern Virginia, an armed robbery suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing his car into the Potomac River.
It happened in Arlington County Sunday afternoon. Police said the suspect robbed a store on Columbia Pike and took off.
Authorities sped after the man until he lost control and crashed into the water a short time after.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook