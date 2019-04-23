Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old Parkville girl is missing, and police said she may be in crisis.
Suany Sandoval, 15, from the 1800 block of Yakona Rd, Parkville, was last seen wearing a black jacket with a star emblem, all other clothing is unknown, police said. They said she is 5’1″, 115 lbs and wears braces.
Police did not say when or where she was last seen.
Call 911 or #BCoPD at 410-307-2020 with information.