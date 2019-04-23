



The Frederick County Health Department is encouraging Frederick County residents to participate in the 17th National Take Back Day event on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency, and will give residents “an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medicine,”

Last October, health officials said over 914,000 lbs of medicine were collected and safely destroyed nationwide.

In Frederick County, a total of 975 lbs of medicine were collected at three sites.

On April 27th, law enforcement agencies will be on location to collect unwanted medications at the following Frederick County collection sites:

Former Trinity School – 6040 New Design Road in Frederick

Maryland State Police Barracks – 110 Airport Drive East in Frederick

Natural Resources Police – 2011 Monument Road in Myersville

The following items may be dropped off during the event:

Prescription and over-the-counter medicines

Medical samples

Pet medicines

Medicated ointments and lotions

Health officials said those who participate can dispose their medicines in the original container and should remove any identifying information such as their names, addresses, etc, from the prescription label.

They said this event is for residential disposal and is not intended for businesses, clinics or medical/healthcare facilities.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., residents will be able to drive-through and dispose syringes, needles, lancets and auto-injectors.

Last October, over 6,467 syringes and needles were collected and safely disposed. Syringes to be disposed of should be separated from any medicine being disposed.

For more information about the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

