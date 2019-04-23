



Opening statements began in the case against Dawnta Harris, a teenager accused of hitting and killing Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio last year with a stolen Jeep.

“That defendant stole Ofc Caprio’s life from her,” the prosecutor said, calling the Jeep a “4000-pound murder weapon.”

On Tuesday, jurors saw the body camera video of Caprio getting run over. In the video, she warns Harris eight times to get out of the Jeep. After she gets run over, you can hear he moan as bystanders rush to help her and call 911.

Officer Caprio suffered 19 broken ribs, a punctured lung, spinal cord injuries. Prosecutor: “That defendant stole Ofc Caprio’s life from her.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 23, 2019

Caprio suffered 19 broken ribs, a punctured lung, and spinal cord injuries.

Harris’ defense objected as Officer Caprio’s blood was seen pooling in front of the camera lens.

Defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon kept referring to Harris as a scared child.

“He was a 16-year-old child. They wanted him to stay calm with a gun in his face,” Gordon said.

Defense says death of Officer Caprio was an accident in opening statement; repeatedly referred to Dawnta Harris as a child; “He was a 16yo child. They wanted him to stay calm with a gun in his face” -J Wyndal Gordon, Harris’ Defense Attorney @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 23, 2019

Harris is the first of four teens to go on trial in the murder. He was 16 at the time of the killing and faces adult charges that carry life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Harris ran over Officer Caprio as she investigated reports that several homes were being robbed on Linwen Way in Perry Hall last May.

Last year, Dawnta Harris’ attorneys said the teen “panicked” and called for release of Officer Caprio’s body cam video https://t.co/42tQh7keQa Harris’ mom said she begged for him to be locked up. He was out on home monitoring when murder happened. https://t.co/n2aMwSwpqA @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 22, 2019

Defense attorneys have argued the slain officer was too “aggressive” and should never have pulled Harris over in the stolen Jeep. They also criticized her for opening fire on him as he sped toward her.



