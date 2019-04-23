  • WJZ 13On Air

By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Dawnta Harris, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Officer Amy Caprio, Trial


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury has been seated in the case of Dawnta Harris, a teenager accused of hitting and killing Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio last year with a stolen Jeep.

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday.

Harris is the first of four teens to go on trial in the murder. He was 16 at the time of the killing and faces adult charges that carry life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Harris ran over Officer Caprio as she investigated reports that several homes were being robbed on Linwen Way in Perry Hall last May.

Defense attorneys have argued the slain officer was too “aggressive” and should never have pulled Harris over in the stolen Jeep. They also criticized her for opening fire on him as he sped toward her.

This story is developing. 

