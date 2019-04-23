



Acting Mayor Jack Young said that councilmembers in Baltimore County should not be so quick to point fingers at the city for weekend chaos at East Point Mall.

“They just blame the city for everything,” Young said.

The blame started Monday when Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandall posted a statement on Facebook that said, the community is:

“Under siege by people who do not live or work here and have no idea how to act in a civil society. All of the work being done to strengthen and improve our community is being underminded by city residents.”

Due to confidentiality laws, only officials know where home is for the 26 juveniles who were arrested at Eastpoint Mall Sunday night.

Police tell WJZ that the carnival was shut down for overcrowding and that fighting erupted in the parking lot.

This is the second incident in just one month where fighting broke out at East Point Mall.

“So finding out what a solution is, I think is certainly involved, also parenting and making sure that parents are aware of where their kids are, who they’re with, and what they’re doing,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

WJZ reached out to Crandall for comment, but have not heard back.

