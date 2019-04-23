  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police cruiser was hit in a chase that started in southwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Police said that the chase began around 8 p.m. on Edmondson Ave. at Woodington in the southwest district.

The was called off on Keswick Road at University Pkwy, according to police.

Police said an officer’s vehicle was hit but he was not injured.

Police also said that no arrest was made.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

