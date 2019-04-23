Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman died Monday after being involved in a car crash in Annapolis.
Police said Kimberly Kiriou, 59, was turning east on to West Street after leaving a Dunkin’ Donuts when a Ford F150 traveling west hit the driver’s side of her Chevrolet Cavalier.
Brett Edwards, 23, of Glen Burnie was the driver of the Ford. He was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was later released.
Kiriou suffered life threatening injuries and died after being taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Police asked anyone with information about this accident to contact Officer Dekowsky at 410-268-9000 or dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov.