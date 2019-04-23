BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple sclerosis affects more than two million people nationwide.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

Laura Hager, a Baltimore woman, has been living with multiple sclerosis since she was 23.

“I’ve been living with MS since I was 23 and I’m just about to be turning 29,” Hager said.

Hager has worked to raise awareness and money for MS with events and fundraisers.

She recently hosted a fundraiser for Team Laura at Pinot’s Pallete in Ellicott City to raise money for her team that will be participating in Walk MS, a walk to find a cure for the disease.

“My family and friends come and we can host events like this where it’s just nice to have the support of your loved ones around you,” Hager said. “I think the MS society has really helped bring all those communities together.”

Hager will be walking at Walk MS on Sunday.

“Walk MS is, at its core, an event that brings together family and friends and those who love someone who’s living with MS,” Amanda Glenn, Walk MS Director, said. “So events like tonight help those teams raise money for those they love and be a part of a solution to finding a cure for MS.”

The walk will take place Sunday at Howard County Community College in Columbia.