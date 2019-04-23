Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Teen Missing, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Teen Missing


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have located a missing 14-year-old teen who was last seen leaving for school.

Ware has been found safe, police said later Tuesday afternoon.

Kevontae Ware, 14, was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt with green pants, gray Nike shoes. Police said Ware is 5’5 and 135 lbs.

Ware reportedly left the 8500 block of Loch Raven Blvd for school at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, stopped at a 7-11 at 7:40 a.m., but never made it to school.

Call 911 or #BCoPD at 410-307-2020 w/info.

 

