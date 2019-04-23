DEWEY BEACH, Del. (WJZ) — A Dewey Beach mansion, formerly owned by a DuPont heir. is on sale for $11.5 million.
The 12 bedroom, 11 bathroom oceanfront coastal retreat in Delaware is actually two properties in one — 1 and 3 Cullen Street — on a 79-acre lot.
PHOTOS: Dewey Beach Mansion For Sale
It was built in 1939 by Alexis Felix DuPont.
The main house is 7,035-square-feet and features six fireplaces, curved staircase, wrap around decks, sunroom, gourmet kitchen with Wolf Appliances and granite counters, great room, living room, formal dining room, den, sauna, basement, outdoor shower, seven bedrooms, and seven baths.
You can see the Atlantic Ocean from almost every room.
The 2,922-square-foot guest home features an open kitchen, dining room and great room, large screened porch, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, patio and outdoor shower.
Ten to 15 cars can easily park in the lot and there’s room for a pool.
Both homes come furnished and the buyer must honor 2019 rentals.
There’s a private walkway to a private beach that’s shared with another home.
The rental income was $277,291 in 2018 and $243,567 in 2017.
Interested parties can contact Kim Hamer at Sotherby’s International Realty.