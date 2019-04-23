Comments
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect who allegedly raped a woman in Montgomery County last week.
In the sketch, he is described as a white man in his late 20s. He has brown hair, around six feet tall, and weighs around 180 lbs, police said.
The suspect also reportedly has a tattoo behind his left ear and was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and jeans.
This comes after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted as she was leaving a Ride-On bus in the area of 19300 block of Watkins Mill Road late Saturday night when she noticed the suspect following her as she walked from the bus stop.
The victim tried to run away from the man, but he reportedly chased her and dragged her into a wooded area before assaulting her.