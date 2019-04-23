Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for an inmate who jumped out of a van during his transport.
Inmate Dajoun Lee, 23, who was serving time for burglary, is six feet tall and weighs 149 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and brown boots.
He was last seen on Mason and Forrest Streets in downtown Baltimore. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. at 920 Forrest Street, at a state occupational skills training center.
The inmate was serving time at the Baltimore City Correctional Center, which handles pre-release inmates, police said.
Police say to call 911 if anyone sees him.
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.
