BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option on left tackle Ronnie Stanley, the team announced Tuesday.
The option keeps Stanley in Baltimore through 2020, extending him beyond his four-year rookie deal.
According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the option will pay Stanley around $13 million in 2020.
Stanley was the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and has started on the Ravens’ offensive line since his rookie season.
Stanley is coming off the 2018 season in which he was named a Pro Bowl alternative.