LANDOVER HILLS, MD.


LANDOVER HILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Two firefighters were injured in a massive two-alarm apartment fire Tuesday morning in Landover Hills.

Prince George’s County fire officials said the two firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local burn unit.

There are no other reports of injuries.

The officials said the blaze started on the terrace level and moved quickly up all three floors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

