BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City is now into week four with Mayor Catherine Pugh on indefinite leave, and silence is surrounding Baltimore’s top offices.
Mayor Pugh’s aides have gone silent on status updates, declining to comment on her health this week- as questions linger on when, or if, she plans to return to work.
Her spokesperson last spoke Friday, giving the same line that’s echoed for more than three weeks, that she is recovering and plans to return to work.
Meanwhile, dominos continue to fall inside Baltimore City Hall on Tuesday, as acting Mayor Jack Young stayed tight-lipped on his recent decision to place a seventh Pugh staffer on leave of absence.
“I’m committed to stabilizing the city and moving forward, and any changes I need to make, I will make them,” Young said.
The move heightens questions still surrounding Mayor Pugh’s lucrative book deals with UMMS that coincided with her own indefinite leave as she battles pneumonia.
In an interview with WYPR on Tuesday, the acting mayor Jack Young said, “I haven’t spoke to her in two and a half weeks. I haven’t heard from her. I have no idea other than what I read in the paper,”
City Council members and delegates called for Pugh’s resignation earlier this month.
Two online petitions also pressure Pugh to step down, including one led by state Republican Party official Tony Campbell.
Young has not said whether he thinks Mayor Pugh should resign.
The City Council passed new ethics laws Monday night, including one that deals with financial disclosures.
So much for the DEMOCRATS transparency! Watch them for cover up! They know more than what they are saying, COUNT ON IT!! It’s very unfair and unethical to keep the citizens of Baltimore City completely in the dark and have NO end game or plan to bring an end to this democratic corruption at city hall. We elected you all unfortunately, it is your responsibility as our so called leaders to keep us informed and NOT completely in the dark which we are!! As the acting MAYOR it’s your job to find out, stop making excuses! Young keeps saying the same thing he sounds like a broken record!
It’s high time to text the step to REMOVE MAYOR PUGH from office!
She is waiting for a golden parachute from her owners or the city to leave.She is just another corrupt DEMOCRAT. That’s all they do is rip off the taxpayer…..nothing else. What’s in it for me rules the day.