WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 60-year-old man in a shooting on Kernan Drive in Woodlawn on Tuesday.
The victim, a 39-year-old man, was working outside a home in the 1900 block of Kernan Drive just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when he heard shots fired.
Police said he turned around to see the suspect aiming a shotgun at him and tried to flee, but the suspect fired again and struck the victim once in the upper body, then fled.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Charles Eric Parker, 60, was found in the Roland Park area and arrested around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Courtesy: Baltimore County Police
Police said the suspect knew the victim, and the two had an ongoing dispute.
Parker is charged with attempted homicide and other firearm violations.
He is being held on no bond status pending a bail review hearing, police said.