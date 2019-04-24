  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Diabetes, Health Care, Rep. Elijah Cummings

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D-Md), released a committee staff report on the prices of diabetes drugs for seniors and the uninsured in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

The report found the prices of diabetes medications- insulin in particular- are “far higher in the United States than they are overseas, in part because of Medicare’s lack of authority to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers,”

They said in the report the cost of widely-used insulin for Medicare beneficiaries in the 7th District could be reduced by up to 92 percent at Australian prices, 88 percent at UK prices and 87 percent at Canadian prices.

The presser is being held now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s