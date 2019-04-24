Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D-Md), released a committee staff report on the prices of diabetes drugs for seniors and the uninsured in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
The report found the prices of diabetes medications- insulin in particular- are “far higher in the United States than they are overseas, in part because of Medicare’s lack of authority to negotiate directly with drug manufacturers,”
They said in the report the cost of widely-used insulin for Medicare beneficiaries in the 7th District could be reduced by up to 92 percent at Australian prices, 88 percent at UK prices and 87 percent at Canadian prices.
