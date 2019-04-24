



Witnesses are taking the stand Wednesday in the trial against teen suspect Dawnta Harris, charged in the death of Baltimore County Police officer Amy Caprio.

An evidence technician, who took pictures of the casing from the shot Caprio fired at the Jeep and her blood on the pavement and neighbors in the community shared what they saw on the day Caprio was struck and killed.

On Tuesday, prosecutors showed jurors Caprio’s body-worn camera video that showed the moment a stolen Jeep ran her over. It’s some of the most crucial evidence in the trial that began Tuesday.

Caprio responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle after a series of robberies in Baltimore County on May 21, 2018. Police said Harris was the lookout and his three friends broke into houses.

In the video, Officer Caprio followed the Jeep to a cul-de-sac on Linwin Way in her police cruiser. The Jeep turned around and faced her. Caprio got out with her service weapon pointed at the Jeep. She yelled to Harris eight separate times to get out of the vehicle.

The Jeep drove toward her and hit her. You can hear her moan in pain for several moments while bystanders rushed to help. Before she was struck, Officer Caprio fired one shot at the Jeep. Her blood then pools in front of the camera lens.

“This was a senseless, cruel, unnecessary murder,” said prosecutor Zarena Sita in her opening statement. “This is one of the few cases where you’re going to watch the murder happen on video.”

Sita called the Jeep “a 4,000-pound murder weapon.”

Harris’ high-profile defense team of J. Wyndal Gordon and Warren Brown described their client as a “child” who “panicked.” They said the incident was an accident.

“The officer threw herself in the pathway of a vehicle. There’s got to be something in the training that says you don’t place yourself in the way of a moving vehicle,” Gordon told jurors. “We’re questioning why did she pull out a weapon on a mere traffic violation. Why are you pulling out a weapon and training it on somebody’s face.”

