  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Cold Case, Gov. Larry Hogan, Lloyd Welch, Lyon Sisters, Maryland, Maryland News, Murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — There was a special honor at the Statehouse in Annapolis on Wednesday for the Montgomery County police officers who cracked a decades-old cold case.

Detectives Dave Davis and Chris Homrock were presented with a special commemoration by Gov. Larry Hogan.

They were just two of the officers who got Lloyd Welch to confess to the murders of 12-year-old Sheila and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon, who vanished in Silver Spring back in 1975.

Welch is serving a life sentence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s