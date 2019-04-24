Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — There was a special honor at the Statehouse in Annapolis on Wednesday for the Montgomery County police officers who cracked a decades-old cold case.
Detectives Dave Davis and Chris Homrock were presented with a special commemoration by Gov. Larry Hogan.
They were just two of the officers who got Lloyd Welch to confess to the murders of 12-year-old Sheila and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon, who vanished in Silver Spring back in 1975.
Welch is serving a life sentence.