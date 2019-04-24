  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Chincoteague Island, Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, saltwater cowboys

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WJZ) — A famed “saltwater cowboy,” the volunteers who help corral the wild ponies on Chincoteague Island, died in an accident, according to local officials.

“It is with great sadness that the CVFC announces the death of famed Salt Water Cowboy Ed Reynolds who was tragically killed in an accident in his hometown of Bedford, VA late yesterday afternoon,” Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company posted on its Facebook page.

“Please keep his family and our cowboys in your thoughts and prayers. Ed will be greatly missed,” CVFD posted.

 

 

