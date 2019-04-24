BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From Honfest to the Miracle on 34th Street and much more, Hampden is known as one of Baltimore’s most unique neighborhoods.

Now, a century-old church has been turned into office space on The Avenue, Co-Balt Workspace is behind the effort.

“What you get when you’re a small company is an environment where you get to have conversations with other entrepreneurs, people are lonely working from home, it’s like a community or village coming together,” said Josh Mente of Co-Balt Workspace.

Mary Bauer, a local real estate agent with the MD. Home Team moved her workspace into the building a couple of months ago.

“The great thing about this space is that it’s a co-working space, there are other offices here. We have title, we have lending, it’s like a one-stop shop for all your real estate needs, it’s super convenient,” Bauer said.

The church was built in 1899, but a fire ravaged the building twenty years ago. About 20 businesses have moved in.

“When the opportunity came up to rent here and be part of a co-working space, we jumped on it. It has been nothing but wonderful, it has that special sauce of community, collaboration and fun,” said real estate agent and attorney Vavas Sabracos.

For those who decide to rent a space, it includes free beer, coffee and wi-fi.

“What more of a beautiful place could I possibly find than a beautiful church in the best neighborhood in the city,” said real estate agent Julie Halpin, who was taking a tour of the space.

The former Apostolic Truth Tabernacle Church is on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Co-Balt is hosting its grand opening this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.